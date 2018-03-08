Lupin enters into research collaboration with CSIR-NCL and DST

For development of a for monoclonal therapeutic

Lupin announced the signing of an agreement with CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL, Pune) and Department of Science and Technology, (DST, Delhi) for conducting research on a continuous purification process development of a monoclonal therapeutic.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)