JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ICICI Bank firms up on value buying
Business Standard

Lupin inches up after signing agreement

Capital Market 

Lupin rose 0.97% to Rs 768 at 14:48 IST on BSE after the company signed an agreement with CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory and Department of Science and Technology for conducting research.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 8 March 2018.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 329.59 points, or 1% to 33,362.68

On the BSE, 88,000 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 770 and hit a low of Rs 750 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,498.40 on 23 March 2017. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 756.50 on 7 March 2018.

The large-cap company has equity capital of Rs 90.42 crore. Face value per share is Rs 2.

Lupin today announced the signing of an agreement with CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL, Pune) and Department of Science and Technology, (DST, Delhi) for conducting research on a continuous purification process development of a biosimilar monoclonal antibody therapeutic.

Monoclonal antibodies represent the most important biopharmaceutical product class, serving the highdemand treatment area of immuno-oncology diseases. With an increasing demand for biosimilar therapeutics and an ever-increasing pressure for manufacturing cost reduction with quality maintenance, the biopharmaceutical industry is showing keen interest in the development of continuous manufacturing processes.

Through this research collaboration, CSIR-NCL and Lupin would collaboratively work towards the development of a novel continuous purification process for manufacturing a biosimilar monoclonal antibody therapeutic (mAb).

Lupin's consolidated net profit plunged 64.98% to Rs 221.73 crore on 12.73% decline in total income to Rs 4004.63 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q3 December 2016.

Lupin is a transnational pharmaceutical company developing and delivering a wide range of branded & generic formulations, biotechnology products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) globally.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 08 2018. 15:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements