Mack Trading Co to hold EGM

-
ALSO READMack Trading Co to conduct board meeting Mack Trading Co standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the September 2017 quarter Mack Trading Co consolidated net profit declines 48.15% in the September 2017 quarter Mack Trading Co consolidated net profit rises 120.00% in the June 2017 quarter Mack Trading Co schedules board meeting
-
On 30 January 2018Mack Trading Co announced that an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company will be held on 30 January 2018 .
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU