Mahindra CIE Automotive to declare Quarterly Result

On 20 February 2018

CIE Automotive will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 20 February 2018, to consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and Financial Year covering a period from January 01, 2017 to December 31, 2017.

