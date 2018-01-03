Mahindra CIE Automotive update on scheme of amalgamation

Scheme becomes effective on 31 December 2017

CIE Automotive announced that the certified true copy of the order of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Bench (Tribunal) approving the Scheme of Amalgamation of Forgings Global ('MFGL'), Forgings International ('MFIL'), Gears & Transmissions ('MGTPL') and Crest Geartech ('Crest') with CIE Automotive ('MCIE' or 'Company') (the Scheme) has been filed with the concerned of Companies, by MGTPL and Crest (Transferor in India) & by the Company. Further, name of MFIL and MFGL (Transferor in Mauritius) has been struck off from the registers by the concerned of Companies, in accordance with its Law.

Accordingly the Scheme has become effective on 31 December 2017.

