Ducon Infratechnologies to get infusion of capital
Mahindra CIE Automotive update on scheme of amalgamation

Scheme becomes effective on 31 December 2017

Mahindra CIE Automotive announced that the certified true copy of the order of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (Tribunal) approving the Scheme of Amalgamation of Mahindra Forgings Global ('MFGL'), Mahindra Forgings International ('MFIL'), Mahindra Gears & Transmissions ('MGTPL') and Crest Geartech ('Crest') with Mahindra CIE Automotive ('MCIE' or 'Company') (the Scheme) has been filed with the concerned Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra by MGTPL and Crest (Transferor Companies in India) & by the Company. Further, name of MFIL and MFGL (Transferor Companies in Mauritius) has been struck off from the registers by the concerned Registrar of Companies, Mauritius in accordance with its Law.

Accordingly the Scheme has become effective on 31 December 2017.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 09:32 IST

