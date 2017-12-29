Mahindra Lifespace Developers gets NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation for associate cos./subsidiaries

On 28 December 2018

& announced that the NCLT has approved the scheme of amalgamation of Kismat Developers (Transferor Company-1), Topical Builders (Transferor Company-2), Associate Companies of Lifespace Developers (MLDL) and Raigad Industrial Park (Transferor Company-3), a wholly of with World City (Maharashtra) (Tranferee Company), a wholly of

Consequent to the scheme becoming effective, the assets and liabilities of the Transferor Companies are vested with Accordingly, following companies have become subsidiary of and of the ultimate holding company of i.e. & effective 28 December 2017 -

Deep Mangal Developers, and Constructions Company.

Further, Raigad Industrial Park, a wholly of and -3 , has ceased to exist as a wholly of and a subsidiary of the Company, with effect from 28 December 2017.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)