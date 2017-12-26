JUST IN
Mahindra & Mahindra allots 62.15 crore equity shares

Capital Market 

Under bonus issue

Mahindra & Mahindra on 26 December 2017 has allotted 62,15,96,272 Ordinary (Equity) Shares of Rs. 5/- each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares. The shares so allotted shall rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary (Equity) Shares of the Company.

Consequent to the allotment of bonus equity shares, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 621,59,62,720 divided in 124,31,92,544 Ordinary (Equity) Shares of Rs. 5/- each, fully paid-up.

First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 09:21 IST

