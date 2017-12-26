Mahindra & Mahindra allots 62.15 crore equity shares

Under bonus issue

on 26 December 2017 has allotted 62,15,96,272 Ordinary (Equity) of Rs. 5/- each as fully paid-up bonus equity The so allotted shall rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary (Equity) of the Company.

Consequent to the allotment of bonus equity shares, the paid-up of the Company stands increased to Rs. 621,59,62,720 divided in 124,31,92,544 Ordinary (Equity) of Rs. 5/- each, fully paid-up.

