JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Outcome of board meeting of VJTF Eduservices
Business Standard

Mahindra & Mahindra announces production, sales and exports figures

Capital Market 

For month of February 2018

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the production, sales and export figures for month of February 2018 as under -

Total production achieved was 50718 units in February 2018 compared to 44492 units in February 2017.

Sales stood at 48423 units in February 2018 compared to 40409 units in February 2017.

Exports were 2654 units in February 2018 compared to 2300 units in February 2017.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 05 2018. 20:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements