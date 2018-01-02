Mahindra & Mahindra records 30% jump in tractor sales

JUST IN
Business Standard

In December 2017

Mahindra & Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector announced its tractor sales numbers for December 2017.

Domestic sales in December 2017 were at 16,671 units, as against 12,619 units during December 2016. Total tractor sales (domestic + exports) during December 2017 were at 18,288 units, as against 14,047 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,617 units.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 13:11 IST

