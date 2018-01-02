Mahindra & Mahindra records 30% jump in tractor sales

In December 2017

Mahindra & Mahindra's Farm Sector announced its sales numbers for December 2017.

Domestic sales in December 2017 were at 16,671 units, as against 12,619 units during December 2016. Total sales (domestic + exports) during December 2017 were at 18,288 units, as against 14,047 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,617 units.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)