Mahindra & Mahindra records 30% jump in tractor sales

In December 2017Mahindra & Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector announced its tractor sales numbers for December 2017.
Domestic sales in December 2017 were at 16,671 units, as against 12,619 units during December 2016. Total tractor sales (domestic + exports) during December 2017 were at 18,288 units, as against 14,047 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,617 units.
