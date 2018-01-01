Mahindra & Mahindra records 8% growth in December auto sales

Sells 39,200 vehicles in December 2017

announced its auto sales performance for December 2017 which stood at 39,200 vehicles, compared to 36,464 vehicles during December 2016.

The company's domestic sales stood at 36,979 vehicles during December 2017, as against 34,411 vehicles during December 2016, registering a growth of 7%. In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, M&M sold 1,193 vehicles for the month, registering an impressive growth of 151%. Exports for December 2017 stood at 2,221 vehicles, a growth of 8%.

