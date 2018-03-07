"Make in India" Action Plan

Under the Make in action plan 21 key sectors have been identified for specific actions under: (i) policy initiatives (ii) fiscal incentives (iii) infrastructure creation (iv) ease of doing business (v) innovation and R&D and (vi) skill development.

Under this, the policy and procedure have been simplifiedand liberalised progressively. Key sectors have been opened up for FDI: defence manufacturing, food processing, telecom, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, civil aviation, space, private security agencies,railways, insurance and pensions and medical devices.

In 2015-16, inflow crossed the USD 55 billion mark in one fiscal year, for the first time ever.

Total inflow was USD 198.48 billion between April 2014 and October 2017, representing 38% of the cumulative in since April 2000. In 2016-17, inflow stood at a record of USD 60 billion, highest ever recorded for a fiscal year ever. According to IMF World Economic Outlook (April2017) and UN World Economic Situation Prospects 2017, is the fastest growing major in the world and is projected to remain so in year 2018.

