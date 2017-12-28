Marathon Nextgen Realty to conduct board meeting

-
ALSO READMarathon Nextgen Realty standalone net profit declines 50.42% in the September 2017 quarter Marathon Nextgen Realty standalone net profit declines 54.49% in the June 2017 quarter Marathon Nextgen Realty to declare Quarterly Result Marathon Nextgen Realty to announce Quarterly Result Marathon Nextgen Realty to hold board meeting
-
On 3 January 2018Marathon Nextgen Realty will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 3 January 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU