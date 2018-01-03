Market may open higher on positive global cues

Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could rise 21 points at the opening bell on positive global cues.

Overseas, most Asian shares were trading higher, tracking positive cues from US market. Japanese market was shut. US stocks jumped overnight, with major indexes rallying to record levels in a broad rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%. The 500 rose 0.8%. The Index gained 1.5%.

Closer home, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 522.74 crore yesterday, 2 January 2018, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 64.70 crore yesterday, 2 January 2018, as per provisional data.

Among corporate news, (RIL) said that it successfully commissioned and achieved design throughput of the world's first ever and largest (ROGC) complex of 1.5 MMTPA capacity along with downstream plants and utilities. The is a core component of RIL's most innovative and world-scale J3 project at its integrated complex at Jamnagar. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 January 2018.

Key benchmark indices settled almost unchanged yesterday, 2 January 2018. The barometer index, the BSE Sensex, fell 0.49 points to settle at 33,812.26. The 50 index rose 6.65 points or 0.06% to settle at 10,442.20.

