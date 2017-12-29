Market may open on a flat note

Domestic stocks may open on a flat note on last trading day of calendar year 2017. Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could gain 3 points at the opening bell.

Among macro economic data, India's infrastructure output data for the month of November 2017 will be released today, 29 December 2017. Infrastructure output in increased 4.7% year-on-year in October of 2017, following a downwardly revised 4.7% rise in the previous month.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading mixed following the moderately higher close seen stateside. US stocks rose yesterday, 28 December 2017 amid thinned-out trading between holidays.

Back home, key benchmark indices, led by index pivotals State and HDFC, logged modest losses in volatile trade yesterday, 28 December 2017. The Sensex fell 63.78 points or 0.19% to settle at 33,848.03, its lowest closing level since 21 December 2017.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 562.55 crore yesterday, 28 December 2017, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 774.09 crore yesterday, 28 December 2017, as per provisional data.

announced that it received final approval from the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Scalp Solution, 0.005% of The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 December 2017.

Lupin's Calcipotriene Topical Solution, 0.005% (scalp solution) is the AT rated generic equivalent of Leo Pharmaceutical Products' Scalp Solution, 0.005%. It is indicated for the topical treatment of chronic, moderately severe psoriasis of the scalp. Calcipotriene Topical Solution, 0.005% (scalp solution) had annual sales of approximately $5.9 million in the US as per IMS MAT October 2017.

Astron Paper & Board Mill debuts on the secondary today, 29 December 2017. The company had priced the initial public offer (IPO) at the top end of the Rs 45 to Rs 50 price band. The IPO received bids for 340.60 crore shares. The IPO was subscribed 243.29 times. The issue opened on 15 December 2017 and closed on 20 December 2017.

