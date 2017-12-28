Market opens slightly higher

Domestic stocks were trading with small gains in early trade amid divergent trend in pivotals. At 09:28 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex, was up 16.07 points or 0.05% at 33,927.88. The 50 was up 9.85 points or 0.09% at 10,500.60.

Trading could be volatile during the day as traders roll over positions in the futures & options (F&O) segment from the near month December 2017 series to January 2018 series. The December 2017 derivatives contracts expire today, 28 December 2017.

Among secondary indices, the Mid-Cap rose 0.25%. The Small-Cap gained 0.27%. Both these indices outperformed the

The breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 1,168 shares rose and 502 shares fell. A total of 69 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian markets were little changed after an fizzled and copper prices soared overnight. US stocks eked out a positive close yesterday, 27 December 2017 with gains in and in and

Back home, (up 1.05%), (up 0.48%) and (up 0.31%) edged higher from the pack.

of India (SBI) rose 0.59% to Rs 316 after the announced that the central board at a meeting held on 27 December 2017 accorded approval to raise additional tier 1 capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instrument in dollars and/or in rupees to the tune of Rs 8000 crore from domestic/international market including masala bonds (rupee denominated) till 31 March 2017. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 December 2017.

(MSIL) rose 0.1% after the company entered into an agreement with the Government of NCT of to set up state-of-the-art automated driving test centres across 12 locations in the city. A memorandum of agreement (MoA) was signed between the Department of Transport, NCT of and MSIL. As per the MoA, MSIL will set up automated driving test centres comprising scientifically laid driving test tracks, advanced high definition cameras and an integrated IT system, as approved by the The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 December 2017.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)