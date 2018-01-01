Market registers modest losses

Key benchmark indices closed the volatile trading session with modest losses. The barometer index, the Sensex, fell 227.45 points or 0.67% at 33,829.38, as per the provisional closing data. The 50 index declined 94.15 points or 0.89% at 10,436.55, as per the provisional closing data. The closed below the 34,000 level.

Key indices started the first trading session of the calendar year 2018 on a subdued note and languished around the flat line till mid-afternoon trade, in the absence of any global or domestic cues. Key indices witnessed a sudden slide towards the last 45 minutes of trading.

The lost 290.68 points, or 0.85%, at the day's low of 33,766.15 in late trade, its lowest level since 28 December 2017. The index rose 44.30 points, or 0.13%, at the day's high of 34,101.13 in early trade, its highest level since 27 December 2017. The fell 107.60 points, or 1.02%, at the day's low of 10,423.10 in late trade, its lowest level since 19 December 2017. The index advanced 7.15 points, or 0.06%, at the day's high of 10,537.85 in early trade.

Among the secondary indices, the Mid-Cap index provisionally rose 0.08%. The Small-Cap index provisionally advanced 0.26%. Both these indices outperformed the

The breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 1,662 shares advanced and 1,240 shares declined. A total of 148 shares were unchanged.

The total turnover on amounted to Rs 3884.03 crore, lower than turnover of Rs 4864.53 crore registered during the previous trading session.

Auto stocks declined. (down 0.5%), (down 1.07%), (down 1.25%), (down 0.59%), (down 0.76%) and (down 1.16%) edged lower.

fell 0.78%. The company's total sales grew by 10.3% to 1.30 lakh units in December 2017 over December 2016. Domestic sales rose 12.1% to 1.19 lakh units. dropped 6.2% to 10,780 units. The announcement was made during market hours today, 1 January 2018.

Stocks of telecom and telecom tower infrastructure providers declined. (down 2.87%), (down 2.54%), (down 2.07%) and (down 0.17%) edged lower.

IDBI rose 1.25% at Rs 60.60 after the said that it has sold further 2.6 crore shares constituting 4.89% of the paid up capital of Small Industries Development of India (SIDBI) on 29 December 2017.

Index heavyweight and FMCG (HUL) dropped 1.4% at Rs 1,349.

Index heavyweight and housing HDFC declined 0.94% at Rs 1,694.35.

Overseas, European and Asian stock markets remain closed due to New Year Holiday. Growth in China's sector slowed slightly in December. The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Sunday dipped to 51.6 in December, down from 51.8 in November. The 50-point level divides growth from contraction on a monthly basis. The official non- Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a three-month high of 55 from 54.8 in November.

US stocks closed lower on Friday, 29 December 2017 as selling pressure accelerated towards the close of the session. US markets remain closed today, 1 January 2018 on account of

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)