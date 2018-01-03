Market rises on positive global cues

Key benchmark indices were trading higher in early trade on positive global cues. At 9:19 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex, was up 92.75 points or 0.27% at 33,905.01. The 50 was up 25.30 points or 0.24% at 10,467.50.

Among secondary barometers,the Mid-Cap was up 0.38%. The Small-Cap was up 0.58%. Both these indices outperformed the

The broad market depicted strength. There were more than three gainers against every loser on 1,124 shares rose and 313 shares fell. A total of 42 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, most Asian shares were trading higher, tracking positive cues from US market. Japanese market was shut. US stocks jumped overnight, with major indexes rallying to record levels in a broad rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%. The 500 rose 0.8%. The gained 1.5%.

(RIL) was up 1.14%. The company said that it successfully commissioned and achieved design throughput of the world's first ever and largest (ROGC) complex of 1.5 MMTPA capacity along with downstream plants and utilities. The is a core component of RIL's most innovative and world-scale J3 project at its integrated at Jamnagar. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 January 2018.

VST Tillers Tractors was up 7.63%. The company said that sales of power tillers surged 113.5% to 3,004 units in December 2017 over December 2016. Sales of tractors remained unchanged at 611 units in December 2017 over December 2016. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 January 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)