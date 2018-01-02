Market turns volatile

A bout of volatility was witnessed as key benchmark indices bounced back after hitting fresh intraday low in morning trade. At 10:33 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex, was up 16.59 points or 0.05% at 33,829.34. The 50 was up 3.85 points or 0.04% at 10,439.40.

The rose 151.39 points, or 0.45% at the day's high of 33,964.14 in early trade. The fell 89.49 points, or 0.26% at the day's low of 33,723.26 in morning trade, its lowest level since 21 December 2017. The rose 59.65 points, or 0.57% at the day's high of 10,495.20 in early trade. The fell 25.90 points, or 0.25% at the day's low of 10,409.65 in morning trade, its lowest level since 19 December 2017.

Among secondary barometers, the Mid-Cap was down 0.65%. The Small-Cap was down 0.74%. Both these indices underperformed the

The broad market depicted weakness. There were more than two losers against every gainer on 1,644 shares fell and 735 shares rose. A total of 91 shares were unchanged. Breadth was strong in early trade.

declined. (down 2.35%), (down 2.21%), (down 2.18%), (down 2.16%), Vedanta (down 1.56%), (down 0.92%), (down 0.91%), (down 0.82%), (down 0.55%) and (down 0.47%), edged lower. NMDC was up 0.71%.

Meanwhile, copper price edged lower in the global commodities markets. High Grade Copper for March 2018 delivery was currently down 0.64% at $3.2795 per pound on the COMEX.

declined. ACC (down 0.41%), (down 0.13%) and (down 0.08%), edged lower.

was down 0.93%. Grasim has exposure to cement sector through its holding in

Motorcycle gained 0.35% to Rs 3304.95 after total sales rose 30% to 2.92 lakh units in December 2017 over December 2016. Domestic sales rose 25% to 1.49 lakh units in December 2017 over December 2016. rose 35% to 1.43 lakh units in December 2017 over December 2016. The announcement was made during market hours today, 2 January 2018.

Overseas, Asian shares were trading higher. Market in is closed for holiday. US markets was shut yesterday, 1 January 2018, on account of

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)