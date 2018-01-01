Maruti Suzuki gains speed on decent sales in December

gained 0.31% to Rs 9,761.95 at 10:30 on after the company announced that total sales rose 10.3% to 1.3 lakh units in December 2017 over December 2016.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 1 January 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 34.76 points, or 0.1% to 34,091.59.

On the BSE, 9,069 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 51,322 shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 9,790 and a low of Rs 9,721.05 so far during the day. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 10,000 on 20 December 2017. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 5,218 on 29 December 2016.

The large-cap company has equity capital of Rs 151.04 crore. Face value per share is Rs 5.

India's domestic sales rose 12.1% to 1.19 lakh units in December 2017 over December 2016. fell 6.2% to 10,780 units in December 2017 over December 2016.

India's net profit rose 3.4% to Rs 2484.30 crore on 21.8% increase in net sales to Rs 21438.10 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

is India's biggest in terms of market share. Japanese parent Motor Corporation currently holds 56.21% stake in (as per the shareholding pattern as on 30 September 2017).

