Maruti Suzuki India records 10.3% jump in December sales

Sells 1.30 lakh units

has sold 130,066 units in December 2017, a growth of 10.3% over the same period of last fiscal. This includes 119,286 units in domestic market and 10,780 units of exports. The company had sold 117,908 units in December 2016.

