JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

L&T builds up after receiving order

Endurance Technologies consolidates manufacturing activities in Pune region
Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki India records 10.3% jump in December sales

Capital Market 

Sells 1.30 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki India has sold 130,066 units in December 2017, a growth of 10.3% over the same period of last fiscal. This includes 119,286 units in domestic market and 10,780 units of exports. The company had sold 117,908 units in December 2016.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 10:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements