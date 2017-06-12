Mawana Sugars surges after reporting good Q4 earnings

jumped 9.46% to Rs 84.50 at 9:53 on after net profit spurted 42.7% to Rs 92.63 crore on 8.5% decrease in net sales to Rs 422.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2017 over the quarter ended March 2016.

The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 9 June 2017.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was down 153.10 points, 0.49% at 31,108.96. The S&P Small-Cap index was down 38.33 points, 0.25% at 15,510.84.

On the BSE, 91,000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68,431 shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 85.50 and a low of Rs 81.35 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 99 on 23 May 2017 and hit a 52-week low of Rs 34.65 on 17 November 2016.

The stock had underperformed the market over the past one month till 9 June 2017, declining 13.84% compared with the Sensex's 4.44% rise. The scrip had also underperformed the market over the past one quarter declining 11.26% as against the Sensex's 8.06% rise. The scrip had, however, outperformed the market over the past one year advancing 38.35% as against the Sensex's 16.81% rise.

The small-cap company has equity capital of Rs 39.12 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

in engaged in the manufacturing of some of the finest sugars in the country.

