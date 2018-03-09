Mayur Uniquoters gains after fund buying

rose 2.65% to Rs 531.85 at 9:57 IST on after Small Cap World Fund Inc purchased 8.75 lakh shares, or 1.9% equity, in the company via bulk deals on and NSE yesterday, 8 March 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 112.36 points, or 0.34% to 33,463.93.

On the BSE, 1,642 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 69,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 530 and a low of Rs 520 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 568.15 on 15 January 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 315 on 10 August 2017.

Smallcap World Fund Inc yesterday, 8 March 2018, purchased 4.38 lakh shares of on NSE and another 4.37 lakh shares of the company on Shares were purchased at Rs 509 each.

DBS Chola Mutual Fund Mother Code, meanwhile, sold 4.37 lakh shares of on at Rs 509 each.

Net profit of rose 20.70% to Rs 21.75 crore on 26.82% rise in net sales to Rs 137.99 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q3 December 2016.

is the largest manufacturer of artificial leather/ PVC vinyl in

