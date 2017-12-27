JUST IN
McNally Bharat Engineering Company secures order worth Rs 133.50 cr

From Vedanta

McNally Bharat Engineering Company has received an order for Engineering and Supply and Civil Works, Structural Works and Construction for 60 TPH Green Anode Plant from Vedanta for a value of Rs 133.50 crore.

Wed, December 27 2017. 15:14 IST

