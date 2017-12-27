McNally Bharat Engineering Company secures order worth Rs 133.50 cr

-
From VedantaMcNally Bharat Engineering Company has received an order for Engineering and Supply and Civil Works, Structural Works and Construction for 60 TPH Green Anode Plant from Vedanta for a value of Rs 133.50 crore.
