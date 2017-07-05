McNally Bharat Engineering surges after new order win

Engineering Company gained 5.06% to Rs 58.10 at 10:11 on after the company said it has received a construction order worth Rs 43.49 crore from Metro Rail Corporation.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 July 2017.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was up 41.22 points or 0.13% at 31,251.01. The S&P Small-Cap index was up 116.03 points or 0.75% at 15,682.96.

On the BSE, 53,000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 60 and a low of Rs 57.20 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 79.30 on 9 September 2016 and a 52-week low of Rs 37.60 on 22 November 2016.

The small-cap company has equity capital of Rs 53.59 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

Engineering Company said that the company has received an order for construction of entry/exit structure of Elamkulam station and balance works in the main station building at Elamkulam from Metro Rail Corporation for a value of Rs 43.49 crore (approximately).

Engineering Company reported net profit of Rs 483.92 crore in Q4 March 2017, as compared with net loss of Rs 78.05 crore in Q4 March 2016. Net sales fell 8.6% to Rs 689.47 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016.

Engineering Company is a engineering company engaged in providing turnkey solutions in the areas of power, steel, aluminum, material handling, mineral beneficiation, pyroprocessing, pneumatic handling of powdered materials including fly ash handling and high concentrate disposal, coal washing, port cranes, cement, oil & gas, civic and industrial water supply etc.

