McNally Bharat hits the roof after winning order

Engineering Company hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 62.80 at 14:10 on after the company said it received a Rs 133.50 crore order from Vedanta.

The announcement was made during trading hours today, 27 December 2017.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 90.14 points, or 0.27% to 34,100.75.

On the BSE, 73,000 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 7,939 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a low of Rs 60 in intraday trade. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 79.50 on 31 July 2017. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 37.60 on 30 May 2017.

Engineering Company announced that it received an order for engineering and supply and civil works, structural works and construction for 60 tonnes per hour (TPH) green anode plant from Vedanta for a value of Rs 133.50 crore.

Engineering Company reported net loss of Rs 135.36 crore in Q2 September 2017 as against net loss of Rs 198.54 crore in Q2 September 2016. Net sales rose 3.22% to Rs 379.52 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

Engineering Company is one of the leading engineering companies in engaged in providing in the areas of power, steel, coal & mining, ports, aluminium, material handling, mineral processing, cement, water, & gas and infrastructure sectors such as buildings & townships, high rises, roads, metro, rail etc.

