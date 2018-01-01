Metal and mining stocks advance

Trading was confined to a narrow range around the flat line in early afternoon trade. At 12:19 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex, fell 10.45 points or 0.03% at 34,046.38. The 50 dropped 7.10 points or 0.07% at 10,523.60.

Key indices started the first trading session of the calendar year 2018 on a subdued note and languished near the flat line so far in the absence of any global or domestic cues.

Among the secondary indices, the Mid-Cap advanced 0.74%. The Small-Cap rose 1.01%. Both these indices outperformed the

The breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 1,925 shares advanced and 763 shares declined. A total of 116 shares were unchanged.

declined. (down 0.77%), (down 0.54%), ACC (down 0.34%) and (down 0.26%) dropped. (up 0.06%) edged higher.

Metal and mining stocks advanced. NMDC (up 2.14%), (up 1.63%), (up 1.51%), (up 1.16%), (up 0.99%), (up 0.66%) and Vedanta (up 0.18%) gained. (down 0.46%), (down 0.33%) and (down 0.11%) declined.

gained 2.21% at Rs 247.70 after the company announced that it has increased prices of different grades of ore and other products from 1 January 2018. The prices of grade, SMGR (Mn 30% & Mn 25%) and have been increased by about 12.5% on the existing prices. The prices of fines have been increased by about 10% on the existing prices. The price of electrolytic dioxide (EMD), have been increased by about 7.5% on the existing price. manganese/ slag and some identified grades of ore continue to be sold on basis as well as through (M3) of MSTC. The announcement was made before market hours today, 1 January 2018.

Overseas, Asian markets remain closed due to New Year Holiday. Growth in China's sector slowed slightly in December. The official Purchasing Managers' (PMI) released on Sunday dipped to 51.6 in December, down from 51.8 in November. The 50-point level divides growth from contraction on a monthly basis. The official non- Purchasing Managers' (PMI) rose to a three-month high of 55 from 54.8 in November.

US stocks closed lower on Friday, 29 December 2017 as selling pressure accelerated towards the close of the session. US markets remain closed today, 1 January 2018 on account of

