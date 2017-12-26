Metal and mining stocks shine

Key benchmark indices once again dipped in negative zone and hit fresh intraday low in mid-morning trade. At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex, was down 16.67 points or 0.05% at 33,923.63. The 50 index was off 4.40 points or 0.04% at 10,488.60. and mining stocks rose as copper prices edged higher in the global commodities markets. Pharma stocks rose.

Domestic stocks edged higher in early trade as trading resumed after a long weekend. The scaled record high above the psychological 34,000 mark at onset of the day's trading session. The also hit record high above the 10,500 mark in early trade. A bout of volatility was seen as the key benchmark indices were trading on a flat note in morning trade after alternately moving above and below the flat line.

Among secondary indices, the Mid-Cap index rose 0.52%. The Small-Cap index gained 0.7%. Both these indices outperformed the

The breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 1,581 shares rose and 877 shares fell. A total of 150 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian stocks were mixed in trading thinned by year-end holidays as several regional markets re-opened after the break. Hong Kong, and markets remain closed today, 26 December 2017. In Japan, the nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which includes but excludes volatile fresh food prices, rose 0.9% in November from a year earlier, government data showed today, 26 December 2017. The pace of price growth was just ahead of October's 0.8%. US markets remained shut yesterday, 25 December 2017 on account of

Back home, and mining stocks rose as copper prices edged higher in the global commodities markets. NMDC (up 2.3%), (up 0.87%), (up 1.22%), (up 0.65%), (up 3.39%), (up 4.18%), Vedanta (up 1.28%), (up 0.69%), (up 0.81%) and (up 0.32%) edged higher.

Copper edged higher in the global commodities market. High Grade Copper for March 2018 delivery was currently up 0.56% at $3.2565 per pound on the COMEX.

Pharma stocks rose. (up 1.02%), (up 1.13%), Lupin (up 0.11%), (up 0.37%), (up 0.64%) and Cadila Healthcare (up 0.9%) rose. (down 0.46%) fell.

was down 0.02% to Rs 1,266.45. The buildings & factories of Construction has bagged orders worth Rs 3355 crore. The announcement was made during market hours today, 26 December 2017.

Yes rose 0.66% to Rs 312.10 after the said that it has on 22 December 2017, established a Medium Term Note Programme (MTN Programme) for an amount of $1 billion, in order to enable the to issue debt instruments in the international capital markets, to eligible investors, from time to time, in one or more tranches and/or series. The establishment of the MTN Programme is only an enabling step and presently, no instruments are being issued by the The announcement was made on Saturday, 23 December 2017.

fell 2.93% to Rs 228.70 on profit booking after a recent rally. Shares of rose 16.09% in four trading sessions to settle at Rs 235.60 on Friday, 22 December 2017, from its close of Rs 202.95 on 18 December 2017.

rose 1.13% after along with associates commissioned their first operational offshore met station in the Suzlon along with its associates, under the guidance from (NIOT) Chennai and approvals through (NIWE) Chennai, have installed their first (Light Detection And Ranging) based wind measurement station in the Arabian Sea, south west of in Kutch, The met station is expected to collect data for a period of two years. The announcement was made during market hours today, 26 December 2017.

