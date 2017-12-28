Metal and mining stocks shine

A bout of volatility was seen in morning trade as the key benchmark indices regained positive zone soon after erasing intraday gains. At 10:27 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex, was up 4.24 points or 0.01% at 33,916.05. The 50 index was up 4.95 points or 0.05% at 10,495.70. and mining stocks logged gains across the board. of telecom and telecom tower infrastructure providers rose.

Amid divergent trend in index pivotal, domestic stocks registered small gains in early trade.

Trading could be volatile during the day as traders roll over positions in the futures & options (F&O) segment from the near month December 2017 series to January 2018 series. The December 2017 derivatives contracts expire today, 28 December 2017.

Among secondary indices, the Mid-Cap index rose 0.04%. The Small-Cap index gained 0.24%. Both these indices outperformed the

The breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1,276 rose and 1,011 fell. A total of 137 were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian markets were trading higher following a rally in and copper prices this week. Trade was thin ahead of the long New Year's weekend. US stocks eked out a positive close yesterday, 27 December 2017 with gains in and in and In US economic reports, the Conference Board's consumer confidence index fell to 122.1 in December from 128.6 in November.

Back home, and mining stocks logged gains across the board. (up 6.76%), (up 2.13%), (up 2.4%), (up 2.71%), (JSPL) (up 1.54%), (up 0.59%), (up 0.91%), Steel Authority of (up 1.15%) and Vedanta (up 1.38%) rose. NMDC (down 0.11%) fell.

of telecom and telecom tower infrastructure providers rose. (up 12.04%), (up 0.07%), (up 0.79%) and MTNL (up 3.74%) edged higher. fell 0.43%.

Star Cement rose 5.56% after the company alongwith its subsidiary Star Cement Meghalaya, received Rs 158.82 crore towards capital investment subsidy claims from the central government. This amount has been utilized towards repayment of loans. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 December 2017.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)