Metal stocks in demand

Key benchmark indices extended early gains and hit fresh intraday high in morning trade. At 10:23 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex, was up 151.33 points or 0.45% at 33,963.59. The 50 was up 53 points or 0.51% at 10,495.20. Positive cues from other Asian stocks boosted sentiment.

The rose 186.11 points, or 0.55% at the day's high of 33,998.37 in morning trade, its highest level since 1 January 2018. The rose 54.24 points, or 0.16% at the day's low of 33,866.50 in early trade. The rose 61.40 points, or 0.59% at the day's high of 10,503.60 in morning trade. The rose 18.35 points, or 0.18% at the day's low of 10,460.55 in early trade.

Among secondary barometers, the Mid-Cap was up 0.61%. The Small-Cap was up 1.06%. Both these indices outperformed the

The broad market depicted strength. There were more than three gainers against every loser on 1,798 shares rose and 563 shares fell. A total of 87 shares were unchanged.

were in demand. (up 3.85%), (up 2.53%), (up 2.31%), Vedanta (up 1.83%), (up 1.80%), NMDC (up 1.48%), (up 1.42%), (up 1.23%), (up 1.18%) and (up 0.85%), edged higher. was down 0.45%.

Meanwhile, copper price edged lower in the global commodities markets. High Grade Copper for March 2018 delivery was currently down 0.47% at $3.2625 per pound on the COMEX.

Power generation stocks were in demand. (up 1.85%), NHPC (up 1.26%), (up 1.17%), (up 1.05%), (up 0.70%), (up 0.68%), CESC (up 0.50%), (up 0.29%), NTPC (up 0.28%) and (up 0.23%), edged higher. was down 2.28%.

State-run was up 0.18%. State-run of was up 0.80%.

jumped 10.61% after the company said that the commercial production of tableware unit (phase - 1) of the company started from 2 January 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 January 2018.

Overseas, most Asian shares were trading higher, tracking positive cues from US market. Japanese market was shut.

US stocks jumped overnight, with major indexes rallying to record levels in a broad rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%. The 500 rose 0.8%. The gained 1.5%.

