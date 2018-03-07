JUST IN
Metalyst Forgings reports standalone net loss of Rs 136.91 crore in the December 2017 quarter

Sales decline 68.17% to Rs 79.62 crore

Net Loss of Metalyst Forgings reported to Rs 136.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2017 as against net loss of Rs 88.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2016.

Sales declined 68.17% to Rs 79.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2017 as against Rs 250.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2016. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2017Dec. 2016% Var.Sales79.62250.14 -68 OPM %-13.3614.37 -PBDT-114.12-61.76 -85 PBT-180.08-114.07 -58 NP-136.91-88.26 -55

First Published: Wed, March 07 2018. 12:56 IST

