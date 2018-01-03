JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Outcome of board meeting of Binny
Business Standard

Mindteck (India) to conduct board meeting

Capital Market 

On 13 February 2018

Mindteck (India) will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 13 February 2018, to approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 17:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements