Mindtree moves up after launching IT solution

rose 1.37% to Rs 523.25 at 10:25 on after its company, Magnet 360 announced the release of ConsumerConnect 36, a Salesforce Fullforce Solution Accelerator for consumer goods brands.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 June 2017.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was up 52.81 points, or 0.17%, to 31,364.38. The S&P Mid-Cap index was up 72.04 points, or 0.49%, to 14,889.78.

On the BSE, 2,165 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volume of 54,204 shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 523.50 and a low of Rs 519.25 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 681.50 on 5 July 2016. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 400 on 9 November 2016.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month till 19 June 2017, gaining 3.85% compared with 2.78% rise in the Sensex. The scrip had also outperformed the market in past one quarter, gaining 8.91% as against Sensex's 5.61% gains. The scrip had, however, underperformed the market in past one year, declining 18.13% as against Sensex's 17.6% gains.

The mid-cap company has equity capital of Rs 168.03 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

said that today, everyone and everything is becoming smarter and more connected than ever before. To help customers succeed, Magnet 360's Salesforce Fullforce Solution Accelerator provides faster and more predictable deployments for consumer goods (CG) customers, and gives them the ability to transform their traditional marketing, sales, and service functions into a multi-channel, customer-centric platform.

ConsumerConnect 360 leverages the combined power of the Salesforce Platform to create a unified digital experience. This combined power enables a brand to nurture consumers as they evaluate product options with detailed information and social engagement. Scalable, cutting-edge customer service becomes possible with features allowing customers to open a case, engage in self-service, or search for a socially-connected community solution, all of which drive engagement and retention.

Additionally, geolocation functionality delivers location-based products and drives geo-specific engagement. Personalized customer experiences can be further enhanced by creating contentfocused digital journeys. Engagement data can be used to identify additional touch points, create cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and drive customer loyalty.

Mindtree's consolidated net profit fell 5.72% to Rs 97.20 crore on 1.76% rise in net sales to Rs 1318.10 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q3 December 2016.

delivers digital transformation and technology services from ideation to execution, enabling Global 2000 clients to outperform the competition.

