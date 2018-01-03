Ministry of Ayush has taken various steps for expansion of Traditional Systems of Medicines and Homoeopathy

-
The Ministry of AYUSH has taken various steps for expansion of traditional treatment methods in Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Unani and Siddha and the details thereof are as under:-
(i) The Ministry of AYUSH is implementing Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National AYUSH Mission (NAM) since September 2014 onwards for development and promotion of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) in the country.
(ii) Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS):
Government of India has established Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, an autonomous body under the Ministry of AYUSH as an apex organization for undertaking, coordinating, formulating, developing and promoting research in Ayurvedic sciences on scientific lines. Research activities are carried out through its 30 peripheral Institutes located across the country and also in collaboration with various Universities, Hospitals and Institutes
(iii) Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH):
Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), an autonomous body under the Ministry of AYUSH during the last three years under its various research programs has undertaken the following steps:
Beneficiaries from Out Patient Department (OPD) Homoeopathy.
Clinical Research.
Drug validation study on five diseases has been undertaken on dyspepsia, migraine, asthma, acne and hemorrhoids.
Fundamental and Basic Research.
Public Health Research.
Under the Swasthya Rakshan Program, community health services have been provided to 55 villages/ urban areas through 11 Research Institutes. 3000 camps have been conducted and about 2 lakh people have been benefitted.
Prevention of Dengue.
(iv) Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM):
CCRUM, an autonomous body under the Ministry of AYUSH has taken new initiatives apart from ongoing research activities. These include starting of National Programme for prevention and control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) and Swasthya Rakshan programmes. In the area of research, clinical validation of Unani pharmacopoeial formulations, Multi-centric control trails, Collaborative studies with reputed medical colleges, Universities and scientific organizations continues.
(v) Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS):
Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS), an autonomous body under the Ministry of AYUSH during the last three years under its various research programs has undertaken the following steps:
Survey of Traditional Medicinal Plants including aromatic plants & herbs and documenting the same in the form of Herbarium sheets, Museum specimens.
Around 10225 field collections having 8225 herbarium sheets covering 1784 species have been recorded and documented in the form of Herbarium and are being maintained and the same is now under digitization under IMR project of Siddha Medicinal Plants Garden and the work is progressing.
Conservation: Siddha Medicinal Plants Garden conserves the medicinal plants in the form of Model Garden 1/ Model garden II/ Poly greenhouse / Arboretum and in the petaloid pond for aquatics.
Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), and autonomous body under the Ministry of AYUSH, under its fundamental and collaborative research program has undertaken a study in agriculture titled Effects of Potentized Homoeopathic medicines in Agriculture (Agro-Homoeopathy): An eco-friendly alternative solution for synthetic fertilizers and pesticides with Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology, Bhubaneshwar in the year 2015 and the study is ongoing.
