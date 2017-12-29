Modest gains for US stocks

Financials lead the way higher

US stocks ended with modest gains on Thursday, 28 December 2017. It was a literal grind for the major indices on Thursday, which held to extremely tight trading ranges throughout the day, clinging to modest gains that got extended slightly in the final hour of trading.

The Dow rose 62.21 points, or 0.3%, to 24,837.51. The Index ended trading up 10.82 points, or 0.2%, at 6,950.16. The index advanced 4.92 points, or 0.2%, to 2,687.54, with only consumer staples ending in negative territory, down 0.2%, of the S&P 500's 11 sectors. Financials, led the way higher.

Dow was led by a rally in shares of and a rise in shares of The finish at an all-time high marks the blue-chip average's first record adding to its record-setting tally of all-time peaks in a calendar year.

There wasn't much trading excitement in the stock market because there was a dearth of market-moving news, as well as a dearth of participants. For the third day running, extremely light trading volume reflected the fact that many market participants have checked out until the new year.

Among stocks under focus, rose 0.3%, attempting to rebound for the week after worries about sales of its X and reports of lawsuits against the dragged the company's stock lower.

Among economic data expected for the day, the purchasing managers index for showed a rise of 67.6 in December from 63.9 in the previous month, compared with expectations for 62. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion. Also, initial U.S. jobless claims, a tool to measure layoffs, were unchanged at 245,000 last week. Market had forecast claims to total 239,000. Meanwhile, the U.S. deficit in goods increased 2.3% in November to $69.7 billion.

The dollar slipped to its lowest level in about three months as the ICE U.S on Thursday. Dollar Index lost 0.5% on Thursday to 92.58, representing its lowest level since late September. The index measures the buck against a basket of a half-dozen rivals. A weaker dollar tends to provide a boost to dollar-pegged commodities, making them more attractive to users of weaker monetary units.

Bullion prices ended higher at Comex on Thursday, 28 December 2017 at Comex. Gold futures settled higher for a sixth straight session on Thursday, pushing prices for the to the highest finish in about 10 weeks as the U.S. dollar extended a streak of weakness with one day of trading left in 2017.

February gold, the most active contract on Comex, rose $5.80, or 0.5%, to close at $1,297.20 an ounce. March silver jumped 16.7 cents, or 1%, to end at $16.923 an ounce.

prices finished with modest gains in an up-and-down session, on Thursday, 28 December 2017 as market participants grew optimistic about inventory reports that point to a steady decline in U.S. crude stocks.

February Intermediate on the rose 20 cents, or 0.3%, at $59.84 a added 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $66.72 a , marking the second-highest close of 2017.

The reported that domestic-crude supplies fell by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 22, compared with a 6-million- drawdown reported by the late Wednesday. Markets had been anticipating a decline in of about 3.7 million barrels. EIA also showed that gasoline stockpiles increased by about 590.000 barrels on the week, while rose by 1.1 million barrels. And crude supplies at a key at Cushing, fell by 1.6 million barrels, according to the report.

Falling U.S. bond yields also were cited as a reason for dollar weakness and gold strength on Thursday. The yield for the 10-year Treasury note logged its biggest one-day drop in more than three months on Wednesday, and although yields stabilized on Thursday, they remained at risk for another move lower.

There is no economic data of note scheduled for release on Friday.

