L&T HydroCarbon Engineering secures orders worth Rs 2100 cr

MOIL fixes prices for Manganese Ore and other products

With effect from 01 January 2018

MOIL has fixed/revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective from 01 January 2018 as under -

(1)The prices of Ferro Grade, SMGR (Mn 30% & Mn 25%) and Chemical Grade have been increased by about 12.5 % on the existing prices w.e.f. 01 January 2018.

(2)The prices of Fines have been increased by about 10% on the existing prices w.e.f 01 January 2018.

(3)The price of Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD), have been increased by about 7.5% on the existing price w.e.f 01 January 2018.

(4)Ferro Manganese/Ferro Manganese Slag and some identified grades of Manganese Ore continue to be sold on e-auction basis as well as through Metal Mandi (M3) of MSTC.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 09:04 IST

