More than Rs.24 Cr. released to States/UTs in Ujjawala Scheme during the current year till date

The Ujjawala scheme of WCD Ministry has specific components for Prevention of trafficking and for rescue, rehabilitation, reintegration and repatriation of victims of trafficking for commercial sexual exploitation. The scheme is being implemented in the country including North Eastern States. The revised Ujjawala scheme with enhanced budgetary norms is under implementation with effect from 01.04.2016. The details of total funds allocated during the last 3 years and current year, in various States/UTs under the Ujjawala scheme is given below:



Year 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18

(As on 26.12.2017)Category

Funds Released(In Lakhs) Funds Released(In Lakhs) Funds Released(In Lakhs) Funds Released(In Lakhs)

As per the directions of the Hon'ble in W.P. No. 56/2004 ( Vs. & Ors.), an (IMC) constituted for the purpose, has prepared a Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2017 for various aspects of trafficking. The Bill defines some new forms of trafficking as aggravated or otherwise, identified on the basis of gaps in existing legislations and prescribes stringent punishment. The Bill proposes establishment of well-coordinated institutional mechanism from District to National level for prevention and investigation of offences as well as for rescue, protection and rehabilitation of victims of trafficking. It also proposes creation of rehabilitation fund for welfare and rehabilitation of victims of trafficking. The proposal at present is under consideration.

