More than Rs.24 Cr. released to States/UTs in Ujjawala Scheme during the current year till date

-
ALSO READMore than Rs 10,000 cr released to States/UTs in the current financial year till date under ICDS scheme More than Rs 400 cr released till date in the current financial year under Child Protection Services Justice Karnan to be released from prison on Wednesday SC breaks with past, two benches hear matters during winter break 51 commercial units in Def Col sealed for violating norm: SDMC
-
The Ujjawala scheme of WCD Ministry has specific components for Prevention of trafficking and for rescue, rehabilitation, reintegration and repatriation of victims of trafficking for commercial sexual exploitation. The scheme is being implemented in the country including North Eastern States. The revised Ujjawala scheme with enhanced budgetary norms is under implementation with effect from 01.04.2016. The details of total funds allocated during the last 3 years and current year, in various States/UTs under the Ujjawala scheme is given below:
Year 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18
(As on 26.12.2017)Category
Funds Released
(In Lakhs) Funds Released
(In Lakhs) Funds Released
(In Lakhs) Funds Released
(In Lakhs)TOTAL 792.56 2067.07 2031.00 2403.84
As per the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court in W.P. No. 56/2004 (Prajwala Vs. Union of India & Ors.), an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) constituted for the purpose, has prepared a Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2017 for various aspects of trafficking. The Bill defines some new forms of trafficking as aggravated or otherwise, identified on the basis of gaps in existing legislations and prescribes stringent punishment. The Bill proposes establishment of well-coordinated institutional mechanism from District to National level for prevention and investigation of offences as well as for rescue, protection and rehabilitation of victims of trafficking. It also proposes creation of rehabilitation fund for welfare and rehabilitation of victims of trafficking. The proposal at present is under consideration.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU