More than Rs.240 Crore released for 12 cities under HRIDAY Scheme

As per the information received from Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, the National (HRIDAY), a Central Sector Scheme, with a total outlay of Rs. 500 Cr. was launched on 21st January, 2015.

HRIDAY scheme aims at preserving and revitalizing the soul and the unique character of cities in lndia. Under the Scheme, twelve cities namely, Ajmer, Amritsar, Amaravati, Badami, Dwarka, Gaya, Kanchipuram, Mathura, Puri, Varanasi, Velankanni, and have been identified for development.

The mission period of HRIDAY Scheme is till November, 2018.

HRIDAY Scheme supports the development of core heritage linked civic infrastructure projects which includes revitalization of for areas around heritage, religious, cultural and tourism assets of the cities. These initiatives include development of water supply, sanitation, drainage, waste management, approach roads, footpaths, street lights, tourist conveniences, electricity wiring, landscaping etc.

So far, 63 projects amounting to Rs. 421.47 cr. for the12 HRIDAY Cities have been approved under the Scheme out of which 241.26 cr. has been released.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)