Most power generation stocks slide

Key benchmark indices were hovering in negative terrain in mid-afternoon trade. At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex, was down 46.28 points or 0.14% at 33,766.47. The 50 was off 9.95 points or 0.10% at 10,425.60.

Among secondary barometers, the Mid-Cap was down 0.87%. The Small-Cap was down 0.81%. Both these indices underperformed the

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On BSE, 1,747 shares fell and 1,015 shares rose. A total of 113 shares were unchanged. Breadth was strong in early trade.

Engineering and construction was down 1.02% to Rs 1,248.95. The company announced during trading hours today, 2 January 2017, that its construction arm, Construction, won orders worth Rs 1454 crore across various business segments.

Most power generation stocks declined. (down 6.73%), (down 5.28%), (down 2.45%), (down 2.02%), (down 1.23%), NHPC (down 1.09%), CESC (down 1.07%) and (down 1.04%), edged lower. (up 0.31%), (up 0.35%) and NTPC (up 0.91%), edged higher.

State-run of was down 0.12% at Rs 200.05.

State-run was up 1.28% at Rs 269.85. The company said that on provisional basis, the company and its subsidiary companies achieved production of 93% of targeted production at 54.63 million tonnes in December 2017. The company reported offtake at 99% of targeted offtake at 53.44 million tonnes in December 2017. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 January 2018.

FMCG shares were mixed. (down 1.67%), (down 1.26%), Hindustan (down 1.06%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 0.27%) and (down 0.15%), edged lower. (up 0.01%), (up 0.13%), (up 0.18%), (up 0.48%), (up 0.53%) and (up 1.09%), edged higher.

On the macro front, the Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' rose to 54.70 in December 2017 from 52.60 in November 2017. The data was announced during trading hours today, 2 January 2018.

Overseas, European markets were trading lower as investors continued to monitor geopolitical unrest in

Asian shares were trading higher after a survey of Chinese showed stronger-than-anticipated market sentiment. Market in was closed for holiday. US market was shut yesterday, 1 January 2018, on account of

Chinese factory activity accelerated in December. The (PMI) an indicator of conditions at small manufacturers rose to 51.5 in December, up from 50.8 in November and the highest reading since August. A PMI figure above 50 represents growth while anything below points to contraction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)