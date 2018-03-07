Most stocks gripped in 5% lower circuit in 'B' group

Among the BSE's B group stocks, 9 stocks hit 5% upper circuit and 80 stocks were locked in 5% lower circuit filter at 15:21 IST today, 7 March 2018.

Rayon Fashions hit 5% lower circuit at Rs 54.20. So far, 29,000 shares were traded on the counter as against average daily volumes of 10,000 shares in the past two weeks.

Godawari Power & Ispat was locked at 5% lower circuit at Rs 440.05. So far, 46,000 shares were traded on the counter as against average daily volumes of 38,000 shares in the past two weeks.

hit 5% lower circuit filter at Rs 54.15.

So far, 3,327 share was traded on the counter as against average daily volumes of 2,748 shares in the past two weeks.

Kilitch Drugs (India) hit 5% lower circuit at Rs 92.20. So far, 1,299 shares were traded on the counter as against average daily volumes of 77,000 shares in the past two weeks.

dropped by the maximum permissible level of 5% at Rs 207.40. So far, 43,000 shares were traded on the counter as against average daily volumes of 43,000 share in the past two weeks.

