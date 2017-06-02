MT Educare drops on profit booking

MT Educare fell 4.1% to Rs 65.50 at 12:50 on BSE, with the stock sliding on profit booking after Thursday's rally.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was up 136.87 points, or 0.44% at 31,274.46. The S&P Small-Cap index was up 90.53 points, or 0.59% at 15,324.77.

On the BSE, 19,000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 68.50 and a low of Rs 65.55 so far during the day.

The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 189.60 on 1 June 2016 and hit a 52-week low of Rs 58.95 on 23 May 2017. The stock had underperformed the market over the past one month till 1 June 2017, declining 15.47% compared with the Sensex's 4.08% rise. The scrip had also underperformed the market over the past one quarter declining 30.98% as against the Sensex's 7.43% rise.

The small-cap company has equity capital of Rs 39.82 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

MT Educare had rallied 11.42% in the preceding one trading session to settle at Rs 68.30 yesterday, 1 June 2017, from its closing of Rs 61.30 on 31 May 2017.

MT Educare's consolidated net profit fell 51.9% to Rs 2.38 crore on 20.2% decrease in net sales to Rs 33.96 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016.

MT Educare is one of the leading education support and coaching services provider in school, science and commerce streams across Maharashtra and has operations in other states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

