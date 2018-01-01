JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Akme Star Housing Finance announces board meeting date
Business Standard

Muthoot Capital Services to conduct board meeting

Capital Market 

On 13 January 2018

Muthoot Capital Services will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 13 January 2018, to consider and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 17:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements