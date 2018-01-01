Muthoot Capital Services to conduct board meeting

-
ALSO READMuthoot Capital Services Ltd profit up by 36 per cent Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit rises 35.94% in the June 2017 quarter Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit rises 28.66% in the September 2017 quarter Muthoot Capital Services to hold board meeting Muthoot Capital Services to announce Quarterly Result
-
On 13 January 2018Muthoot Capital Services will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 13 January 2018, to consider and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU