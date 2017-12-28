Nahar Capital & Financial Services corrects on profit booking

& Financial Services fell 7.44% to Rs 204 at 12:08 on on profit booking after a recent rally.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was almost unchanged at 33,912.93.

On the BSE, 44,000 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 48,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 227 so far during the day, which is also a record high for the counter. The stock had hit a low of Rs 200.55 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 88.65 on 5 January 2017.

Shares of & Financial Services rose 52.42% in eight trading sessions to settle at Rs 220.40 yesterday, 27 December 2017, from its close of Rs 144.60 on 14 December 2017.

& Financial Services' net profit fell 0.39% to Rs 10.13 crore on 6.66% rise in total income to Rs 13.14 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

and Financial Services is engaged in the business of investment in shares, debentures, stock, bonds and securities of all kinds and other businesses generally carried on by and investment companies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)