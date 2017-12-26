JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Adani Transmission biggest loser on BSE's 'A' group

Vas Infrastructure announces board meeting date
Business Standard

Narendra Investments (Delhi) to convene board meeting

Capital Market 

On 28 December 2017

Narendra Investments (Delhi) will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 28 December 2017.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 13:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements