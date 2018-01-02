National Health Policy, 2017

The process of the National Policy, 2017 entailed wide consultations with multiple stakeholders, regional consultations, approval of Central Council of & Family Welfare and Group of Ministers. The Policy envisages raising public expenditure progressively to 2.5% of the GDP by 2025. The State Governments, have also been requested to increase their budget outlay for A draft implementation framework has also been devised to implement the National Policy, 2017. The has also requested all the concerned authorities for implementation of the policy.

In order to provide better services and treatment facility to the people of the country, the of has taken several steps which inter-alia include:

Implementation of National Mission Free Drugs and Free Diagnostic initiative to provide essential drugs and diagnostics free of cost in public facilities.

Implementation of Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK), Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakaram (RBSK), Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakaram (RKSK) and implementation of other National programmes like Revised National Control Programme (RNTCP), National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), National Leprosy Eradication Programme(NLEP), (NACP) etc. where free treatment is provided to patients of Tuberculosis(TB), HIV/AIDS, Vector Borne, etc.

Decision to transform Sub- Centres/PHCsto and Wellness Centres to provide comprehensive primary care, to undertake promotive and promotion activities.

Screening and Management of 5 common NCDs of hypertension, diabetes, and of oral, cervix and breast.

Pradhan Mantri National Programme for services to the poor in district hospitals.

Making available tertiary care services in the public sector through strengthening of hospitals, establishment of AIIMS institutions in the States and up-gradation of existing medical colleges across the country.

Making available quality generic medicines at affordable prices to all, under ' Scheme', in collaboration with the

(RSBY) which provides for based cashless coverage on family floater basis.

