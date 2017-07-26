Navin Fluorine advances after good Q1 result

International rose 4.64% to Rs 657.80 at 09:46 on after net profit increased 12.51% to Rs 49.11 crore on 38.46% rise in net sales to Rs 225.43 crore in Q1 June 2017 over Q1 June 2016.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 25 July 2017.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was up 50.11 points or 0.16% at 32,278.38. The S&P Mid-Cap index rose 63.91 points or 0.42% at 15,376.51.

On the BSE, 14,000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13,143 shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 670 and a low of Rs 635.20 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 686.80 on 13 July 2017 and a 52-week low of Rs 431 on 8 August 2016.

The mid-cap company has equity capital of Rs 9.85 crore. Face value per share is Rs 2.

International is the largest integrated specialty fluorochemical company in India.

