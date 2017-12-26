Nepal offers support on tax, infrastructure facilitation to Indian investors

Mr. Bharat Kumar Regmi, Charge d'Affairs, Embassy of Nepal, said that it was an opportune time to invest in with bilateral trade on the upswing and assured Indian industry that the Government would provide all possible support to investors.

Mr. Regmi said investors would get all possible support in the realm of structure, special rights and exemptions, redressal of single window grievances, availability of cheap labour and local infrastructure. Bilateral trade between and has grown from US$ 3631.94 million in 2012-13 to US$ 5892.72 million in 2016-17 and is keen that Indian businesses invest on a large scale, especially at a time when the Himalayan Kingdom is witnessing the last leg of the transitional period.

Mr. Krishna Hari Pushkar, Minister-Economic, Embassy of Nepal, outlined the expanding business opportunities in in hydro-power, infrastructure, tourism, agro-based industries, health, mining and minerals, education, IT, manufacturing, construction.

The from the Embassy, Mr. Krishna Prasad Pantha, highlighted the need to strengthen people-to-people links between the two countries and deepen the multi-cultural relations between and

Mr. Manoj Patodia, National of and Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Prime Urban Development Ltd. said that there was considerable potential to enhance bilateral trade by addressing infrastructural deficiencies, trade restrictive measures as well as by adopting trade facilitation measures for easier market access to agricultural and

Responding to a wide range of questions on issues ranging from investment protection, government policies, ease of doing business and holidays, the representatives from Embassy pointed out the growing business interests and extended unconditional support to Indian for expanding their footprints in

