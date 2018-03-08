Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row

The stock is quoting at Rs 51.1, up 3.65% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. Media & Investments Ltd is up 46.42% in last one year as compared to a 14.35% spurt in and a 5.88% spurt in the Media index.

Media & Investments Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 51.1, up 3.65% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE.

The benchmark is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 10208. The Sensex is at 33211.17, up 0.54%. Media & Investments Ltd has dropped around 0.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Media index of which Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3236.25, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on earnings ending December 17.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)