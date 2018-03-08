Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row

-
The stock is quoting at Rs 51.1, up 3.65% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is up 46.42% in last one year as compared to a 14.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.88% spurt in the Nifty Media index.
The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 10208. The Sensex is at 33211.17, up 0.54%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has dropped around 0.97% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3236.25, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.87 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 17.
