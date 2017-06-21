New orders boost SPML Infra

SPML Infra advanced 2.79% to Rs 126.95 at 10:47 on after the company said it has secured new orders worth Rs 642 crore.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 21 June 2017.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was down 79.38 points or 0.25% at 31,218.15. The S&P Small-Cap index rose 49.55 points or 0.32% at 15,729.27.

On the BSE, 46,000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47,348 shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 131.60 so far during the day, which is a 52-week high. The stock hit a low of Rs 124.50 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 48.70 on 1 February 2017.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month till 20 June 2017, advancing 11.16% compared with the Sensex's 2.73% rise. The stock had also outperformed the market over the past one quarter, surging 105.15% as against the Sensex's 6.03% rise. The scrip had also outperformed the market over the past one year, gaining 96.03% as against the Sensex's 16.49% rise.

The small-cap company has equity capital of Rs 7.33 crore. Face value per share is Rs 2.

The new orders are for irrigation project in Gujarat & Madhya Pradesh, water supply scheme in Jharkhand & power infra development in West Bengal.

SPML Infra's net profit surged 238.5% to Rs 11.44 crore on 15% decline in net sales to Rs 467.64 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016.

SPML Infra is an infrastructure development company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)