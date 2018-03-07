Newgen Software Technologies receives work order for Rs 53.21 crore

For digitisation of the District Courts and Tehsil Courts in the State of Madhya Pradesh

has received a work order for the digitization project of the District Courts and Tehsil Courts in the State of on turnkey basis, subject to approval of pilot phase.

This work order pertains to digitisation of Judicial Records (metadata Creation And DARIMS Pages population (Mostly legal size).

Total size of work order is Rs. 53.21 crore.

