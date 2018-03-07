JUST IN
Newgen Software Technologies receives work order for Rs 53.21 crore

For digitisation of the District Courts and Tehsil Courts in the State of Madhya Pradesh

Newgen Software Technologies has received a work order for the digitization project of the District Courts and Tehsil Courts in the State of Madhya Pradesh on turnkey basis, subject to approval of pilot phase.

This work order pertains to digitisation of Judicial Records (metadata Creation And DARIMS Pages population (Mostly legal size).

Total size of work order is Rs. 53.21 crore.

First Published: Wed, March 07 2018. 17:45 IST

