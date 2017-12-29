Nifty January futures trade at premium

Turnover on NSE's F&O segment declines

The January 2018 traded at 10556, a premium of 25.30 points over Nifty's spot closing of 10530.70 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment declined to Rs 2.77 lakh crore, compared with the turnover of Rs 13.50 lakh crore registered in the previous session.

In the cash market, the 50 index rose 52.80 points or 0.50% to settle at 10,530.70, its highest closing level since 26 December 2017.

Infibeam Incorporation, Reliance Communications, Tata Motors, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of January 2017 traded at 141.20, at a premium over spot closing of 141. January 2017 traded at 35.40, at a discount over spot closing of 36.30. January 2017 traded at 433.90, at a premium over spot closing of 431.20.

January 2017 traded at 261.80, at a premium over spot closing of 260. January 2017 traded at 581.30, at a premium over spot closing of 578.

The January 2018 F&O contracts expire on 25 January 2018.

